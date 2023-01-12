‘You’re OK’ - Police release video of rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol released dashcam and bodycam footage Wednesday of the rescue of a 4-year-old girl from Marysville.

Background: Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl located safely, father in custody

Police believe Lilliana Nardini was taken by her father, Eric Nardini, who was recently served with a court order to turn over Lilliana to her mother. Police said he told her mother that she would never see Lillianna again after being served the court order.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were notified of a vehicle transporting a missing child that could be in Ohio.

Police confirmed Lilliana Nardini was recovered safely in Ohio after troopers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. She has since been reunited with her mother.

Her father was taken into custody.

Video of the recovery and father’s arrest can be watched in the video player above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marysville Police Department at 810-364-6300.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.