US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody

(WTAP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An U.S. Navy veteran from Michigan was released from Russian custody nearly a year after he was first detained, a family spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

As first reported by CNN, Taylor Dudley, 35, of Lansing, was detained by Russian border patrol police in April of 2022 after he crossed the border from Poland into Kaliningrad.

Kaliningrad is a separate territory located between Poland and Lithuania controlled by Moscow. It lies 400 miles to the west of mainland Russia.

CNN reports Dudley was in Poland at a music festival when he made his way into the exclave.

It is unknown why Dudley crossed the border. His release was negotiated for months, CNN reported, and led by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

News 10 will have your updates as this story develops.

