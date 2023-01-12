Staying on track with New Year’s resolutions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sticking to your New Year’s resolution can be a struggle for some people whether it’s saving money or working out more. More than 12% of gym members join in January as a New Year’s resolution compared to 8.3% in other months.

“I just started in January, it is my New Year’s resolution. I’m trying to get fit,” said Kylie Stroub. She said she joined the gym to get in shape for all the hiking she has planned for 2023.

Joe Pachut has been a member at Planet Fitness since 2015 and said he always notices a lot more people working out in January. He offered tips for staying committed to your New Year’s fitness goals. “Consistency I think is the main thing that you have to have when you’re working out. And you can’t expect to have instant results. It takes a month or a few months before you really start to feel the difference in your body. Don’t give up, keep coming back,” said Pachut.

It’s not just fitness resolutions that people struggle with. Whether it’s trying to reduce stress, travel, or spend more time with family, Justin Clark, club manager at Planet Fitness in Lansing said it takes time to make these habits stick. “In January, people want to make a decision to change their lives. A lot of people want to be better and a good way to change your life is to try to make the decision to be healthier – mentally and physically,” said Clark.

Stroub said finding a goal that works for her is the best way to stay committed to her resolution. “I’ve reached the age now where I really got to keep my body in shape to stay healthy for the rest of my life and I’ve got big goals for what I want to do in my life and I’ve got to stay healthy,” said Stroub.

Tips to help stay committed to your New Year’s Resolution Plan ahead – write down your plans and set checkpoints to track your progress Keep your resolution realistic – be specific with goals that are not impossible to achieve Give yourself time – habit-changing goals usually take time to root Take breaks when needed – if you fall off track, it’s okay to start over

