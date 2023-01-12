State police seek volunteers to participate in training exercises with recruits

Michigan State Police
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) has created a Civilian Actor Program (CAP) and is looking for citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors.

The goal of CAP is to create a diverse pool of actors who reflect the communities that the MSP serves to provide the most realistic training experience for the recruits.

The recruit training exercises will be held at the MSP’s Training Academy, in Dimondale, on various dates from Feb. 17 - May 18 and at the Fort Custer Training Center, in Battle Creek, from May 31 - June 1.

Citizens will serve as actors for the following types of scenarios:

  • Traffic Stops
  • Arrests
  • Domestic Violence
  • Civil Disputes
  • Larceny
  • Retail Fraud

You must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and complete all sections of the application to qualify. Applicants must have never been convicted of a felony or any crime, regardless of penalty, involving violence, dishonesty, or false statement.  All applicants will be subject to a criminal background check.

Selected applicants will be required to complete the CAP class, consisting of legal instruction, role-player responsibilities, role-player safety, scenario introduction, and scenario practice.  Those who complete the CAP class and participate in training exercises will have to submit to a weapons search on-site and must sign a liability waiver.

The application can be made online.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 20.  If you were previously accepted into the program for the 142nd TRS, you do not need to apply or retake the CAP class to assist with the 143rd TRS.

Selected participants will receive a confirmation email with additional instructions for CAP class registration, to be held in February, and recruit training exercise date registration.

