Police searching for missing Florida elementary school gym teacher

Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went...
Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went missing.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are searching for an elementary school teacher who went missing.

Manatee County authorities said they are searching for 39-year-old Justin Darr.

Officials said Darr’s home was found unoccupied and with his pets and car left behind. His family said they have not seen him for several days and are concerned for his well-being.

The Manatee County School District confirmed to WWSB that Darr is a physical education teacher at McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch, located about 50 miles south of Tampa.

Officials said Darr is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 205 pounds.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contractors are hard to repair the water transmission line.
Conserve water notice in East Lansing, Meridian Township lifted
Ingham County Jail
Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect
It will be the fourth Dave & Buster’s location in Michigan, with restaurants already in...
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
‘You’re OK’ - State police release video of rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl
‘You’re OK’ - Police release video of rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate...
Gov. Whitmer speaks after introduction of bills lowering costs
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east
The footage captured police repeatedly telling the man to put his hands up before he was shot.
Lansing police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting
FILE - The Exxon Mobil Billings Refinery sits in Billings, Mont. Exxon Mobil’s scientists were...
Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s