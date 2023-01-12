NY: Nurses union, hospitals reach tentative deal

Thousands of nurses walked off the job Monday in New York City.
(CNN) - After striking for three days, more than 7,000 nurses in New York will return to work Thursday.

The New York state nurses association union reached a tentative deal with Montefiore Health System and Mount Sinai Health System.

The union said it won enforceable safe staffing ratios at both hospitals. Mount Sinai called the agreement “fair and responsible.”

Montefiore said it was committed to finding a resolution to minimize disruption to patient care.

The hospital says all surgeries, procedures, and appointments are going ahead as scheduled Thursday.

