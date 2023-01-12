NOTAM outage causes flight delays, cancelations in Detroit, Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you are traveling on business or meeting a friend, finding out your flight is canceled is never fun.

Flights were at a complete standstill Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop order when its pre-flight administration system went down, also known as the Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM).

Background: Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

Matt Dahline, owner of Crosswinds Aviation, said the NOTAM system is used daily by workers involved in flight operations.

“It’s information that we use as pilots in our pre-flight planning to make sure we know what’s going on in an airport environment,” said Dahline.

Dahline said even though the system is down there are other ways to get information, which is likely how airlines are currently operating.

“They’re probably getting the information that they need to have for wherever they’re going from the air traffic controllers,” said Dahline.

Flights departing from the Capital International Airport remain on time, but if you are catching a connecting flight there might be issues.

Leslie Richter drove all the way from Glen Arbor to make her flight in Lansing.

“It’s frustrating,” said Richter. “If it was delayed or canceled I would’ve been rushing for nothing.”

In the United States, hundreds of flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed.

“You have to have your NOTAM’s so all of a sudden when they’re gone, you have to stop everything and say what information do we have to get now? We have to figure out other ways to get it which takes some time,” said Dahline.

Richter said she knows little about the outage but was glad her flight is departing as scheduled.

“I’m on my way to Miami Beach to see my grandkids, so I’m so excited,” said Richter.

Dozens of flights were canceled in Detroit and Grand Rapids. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the outage, which caused thousands of delays across the country.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.