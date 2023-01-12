No major injuries reported in US-131 rollover crash into building

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYRON CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old suffered minor injuries after crashing into a building Thursday.

According to authorities, the teen was speeding southbound on US-131 when they lost control of the vehicle near 76th Street, left the road and crashed into a building.

While the building saw significant damage, the teen driver only had minor injuries.

The ramp to 76th Street was closed for about an hour as Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.

(WILX)

