In My View: MSU basketball could contend for Big Ten title

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball has two big games ahead - at Illinois Friday and home against third-ranked Purdue on Monday.

If MSU wins ‘em both they are a bona fide candidate in my view to contend for the Big Ten title. I think Illinois will be much tougher than the win at Wisconsin earlier this week, but the Spartans have won seven straight and are playing with confidence. They were picked fourth in the BigTen’s pre season poll and perhaps they will finish higher than that if they can avoid injuries and can continue to improve.

