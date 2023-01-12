Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect
The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a 41-year-old man who is wanted on multiple felony warrants.
According to the Fifth District, Christopher Anthony is wanted for felony domestic assault, fleeing and eluding, child neglect and obstruction of justice.
He is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Christopher Anthony or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 269-397-0471.
