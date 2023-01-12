Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up

Ed Bieber has been diving across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan for more than four years, finding lost lures and other treasures.
Ed Bieber, stands with some of his treasures
Ed Bieber, stands with some of his treasures(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Ed Bieber started diving four years ago.

“I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then it turned into having a boogie board, filling that. Then, it turned into scuba diving, filling a kayak full of lures and anchors and trash.”

He has found everything from fishing rods to electronics and a 1942 Winchester gun. Bieber will also remove logs or tires that people catch their lines on.

“It helps reduce the snags and helps people become more confident in their fishing. They don’t have to worry about lines getting stuck, losing fish, or getting mud puppies,” Bieber said.

Bieber began building his social media presence as “Ed the Diver” about a year ago. Now, he has more than 100,000 followers on Tik Tok and has made it his full-time job.

“I sell these lures online and locally. I give a lot away throughout the year whenever I go diving,” Bieber said.

Bieber will collaborate with other influencers, like Coots Lures, to spread environmental awareness.

“The community for this is huge. You wouldn’t believe how many people ask if they can come with me and go dive, or just sit on the banks and collect trash. It is unbelievable.”

Bieber said the most popular items he finds are fishing lures, bottles, and sunglasses. He frequently dives in the Menominee River, and other popular fishing and swimming spots.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

