LIVE: Gov. Whitmer speaks after introduction of bills lowering costs

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate to highlight plans to lower costs for Michigan families.

It is expected they will announce the introduction of the first bills of the session to repeal the retirement tax and boost the Working Families Tax Credit.

The announcement is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

