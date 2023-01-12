Lansing police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have released a portion of the body camera footage of the Jan. 5 shooting.

A 35-year-old man was killed in the shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man as Nicolas Micko.

Police Chief Ellery Sosebee called it a “tragic and unfortunate incident for the family, the Lansing Police Department and the Lansing community.”

Sosebee said police responded to an active shooter in a Lansing neighborhood after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a person with a gun who was allegedly pointing it at people and shooting.

“The neighbor kid outside has been tripping all day,” said one person who called 911. “He has a gun now and he’s pointing it at us. Please hurry.”

Gunfire could be heard during the 911 call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots, which can be heard on the bodycam footage.

Police said a Lansing police officer and three Michigan State Police troopers moved toward the sound of the gunshots and found a man who matched the description from the 911 calls. Police said the man walked toward the police, stopped and produced a handgun, which he reportedly pointed at the officers.

The footage captured police repeatedly telling the man to put his hands up before he was shot.

Sosebee said officers gave the man medical aid once they deemed it safe for them to approach, but he died at the scene.

Lansing police said the officer involved was James Zolnai, who has worked with the Lansing Police Department for five years. He, along with three Michigan State Police troopers, are on leave as the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting is under investigation by Michigan State Police and the Lansing Police Department will do its own internal investigation.

The video released by Lansing police can be viewed at the following link: WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT.

