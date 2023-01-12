James Closing in on Kareem

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, is defended by Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter during...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, is defended by Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter during first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA’s career scoring list. James is still on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time. The NBA says he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City. Abdul-Jabbar is the only 19-time All-Star in NBA history. Kevin Durant has the second-most votes and is on pace to be a captain against James for the third year in a row. James and Kobe Bryant are 18-time All-Star selections, and James entered Thursday 423 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

