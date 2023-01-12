Ingham County Parks to cancel Hawk Island snow tubing sessions until Jan. 17

By Kayla Jones
Jan. 12, 2023
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Hawk Island snow tubing sessions are cancelled until Jan. 17, according to their Facebook page.

“All persons are issued refunds for cancelled sessions,” said Brian Collins, Ingham County Parks Deputy Director. “As we make our own snow, we are dependent on low temperatures, of which we have not had many!”

The following snow tubing dates are cancelled:

  • All sessions January 14th.
  • All sessions January 15th
  • All sessions January 16th.
  • All sessions January 17th.

All session participants are to expect an e-mail about these cancellations. Ingham County parks stated that you should also check your spam and junk folders for the e-mail.

They will be re-assessing the snow amounts over this weekend to determine the status of sessions for January 18th and beyond.

If you have any questions, they ask that you contact their office at 517-676-2233.

