Holt Public Schools collects nearly 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food for pantry donation

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools holiday food donation program collected 2,983 pounds of non-perishable food items for the Holt Community Food Bank.

Around the holidays, the district collects pantry items from students, teachers, and staff members for the food bank. Food items are dropped in baskets placed in buildings throughout the district.

“It’s wonderful to see our entire learning community rally around a cause that is so important to many in our area,” said Dr. David Hornak, Holt Public Schools superintendent.

The Holt Community Food Bank is a volunteer-run organization that serves an average of 50-60 families each month. The organization provides enough food to families for a week’s worth of meals, including non-perishable items as well as produce, meats, dairy, and bread products.

The food bank relies on monetary donations, food contributions, and the volunteer support of local businesses, service organizations, individuals, and grants. The large donation from Holt Public Schools is critically important to its work, said Marni Swanson, director of the Holt Community Food Bank.

“We are grateful to Holt Public Schools for its continued support of our mission,” Swanson said. “Donations like this one make it possible for us to continue doing what we do best: Serve those in the community who need a little help.”

John Hayhoe, a Holt Kiwanis Club member, has been a longtime champion of the food collection effort at Holt Public Schools.

“This donation is a great example of the ways this community looks out for our friends and neighbors when they need help,” said Hayhoe, who also is the Delhi Township Supervisor.

