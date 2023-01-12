Great Lakes freshwater research project gets $1.6M federal grant

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - A project that scientific leaders said will put Traverse City on the map received a boost from a federal grant.

Construction has just started at Discovery Pier and thanks to a $1.6 million grant, project partners are closer to turning it into a new freshwater research and innovation center.

Northwestern Michigan college students and researchers from all over will come to learn about new marine technology and collect data.

“The Great Lakes are becoming a focal point for use and need of fresh water,” said Hans VanSumeren, Northwestern Michigan College’s Director of Great Lakes Water Studies Institute. “We need to be on the front side of that in terms of understanding and being able to predict change.”

“This will be a place that they can grow, and it’s going to be a very attractive place for students to want to come and learn,” said Discovery Center & Pier CEO Matt McDonough.

The entire project is expected to cost about $60 million. It’s a collaboration between five organizations: Discovery Center & Pier, Northwestern Michigan College, Michigan Technological University, 20Fathoms and Traverse Connect.

Project partners hope the research center will be up and running by summer 2024.

