Gov. Whitmer continues push for a Fighter Mission at Selfridge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III on Thursday to urge the Air Force to invest in a fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

As the U.S. Air Force develops its plan to retire A-10 fighter squadrons nationwide, including in Macomb County’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Governor Whitmer has spent the last year making the case for additional U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) investments in Michigan. This includes replacing the current A-10 fighter mission at Selfridge.

Governor Whitmer hosted the Secretary during two separate visits last summer showcasing Michigan as a premier destination for Air Force and DoD investment.

“Leading future fighter missions at Selfridge is the smart thing for Michigan, the Air Force, and our nation,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan is strongly positioned to support critical Air Force missions – across our state there are over 4,000 businesses engaged in defense and aerospace work, supporting nearly 166,000 jobs. Collectively developing a replacement fighter mission for Selfridge is an effort that’s united Democrats, Republicans, and independents across our state, and I will work with anyone to secure this crucial investment and bolster our national security.”

Selfridge, an ideal Air Force training space, provides access to the largest military airspace complex east of the Mississippi River, hosts units from every component of the U.S. military, is located on an international border and is joint-integrated with the National All-Domain Warfighting Center.

Economically, Selfridge boasts an estimated $850 million in economic impact state-wide, affecting approximately 5,000 military and civilian support personnel.

