First Alert Weather Forecast

Breezy and colder today
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A gusty north wind will bring colder air to the area today. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to near 30º through the day. A breeze will keep wind chills in the mid to upper teens through the day. Tonight the wind will diminish and it will be cold with lows in the mid teens. High temperatures rebound to the low 30s Saturday and near 40º Sunday. Temperatures should climb to the low to mid 40s early next week.

Today we start off under the clouds. As drier air moves in on a north wind we should gradually see some breaks develop in the clouds this afternoon. Tonight high pressure settles in to the Great Lakes region and we will be mostly clear. Saturday should turn out to be mostly sunny. A few clouds spill into the area Sunday ahead of our next precipitation maker that will bring rain to the area Sunday night into Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 13, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 17º
  • Lansing Record High: 59° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1912
  • Jackson Record High: 61º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: -17º 1912

