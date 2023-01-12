First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A gusty north wind will bring colder air to the area today. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to near 30º through the day. A breeze will keep wind chills in the mid to upper teens through the day. Tonight the wind will diminish and it will be cold with lows in the mid teens. High temperatures rebound to the low 30s Saturday and near 40º Sunday. Temperatures should climb to the low to mid 40s early next week.

Today we start off under the clouds. As drier air moves in on a north wind we should gradually see some breaks develop in the clouds this afternoon. Tonight high pressure settles in to the Great Lakes region and we will be mostly clear. Saturday should turn out to be mostly sunny. A few clouds spill into the area Sunday ahead of our next precipitation maker that will bring rain to the area Sunday night into Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 13, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 59° 1950

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1912

Jackson Record High: 61º 1950

Jackson Record Low: -17º 1912

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.