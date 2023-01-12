Exercise by Accident at Rock the Block Studios

A local dance studio is showing Mid-Michigan a new way to exercise
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rock the Block Studios is a local dance studio in REO town where dance instructors David and Tiffany Nordeé teach the public how dance the winter blues away.

Their tagline, #ExercisebyAccident is their way of showing people that exercise can be fun and exciting.

The studio offers dance styles such as Zumba, Chicago Steppin, and several other events that the community can take part in.

For one man, Ernest Cabule, Rock the Block was a part of his recovery process from Covid-19 and credits the studio for helping him get back on his feet.

For more information on the dance classes, you can visit https://www.dancingwiththenordes.com/.

