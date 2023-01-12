Drought conditions stick around while a new system stays south

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s system stays south but clouds remain. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on where the system is headed where we are with drought conditions.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 12, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1890

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1918

Jackson Record High: 63º 1952

Jackson Record Low: -16º 1982

