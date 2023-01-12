Drought conditions stick around while a new system stays south

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s system stays south but clouds remain. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on where the system is headed where we are with drought conditions.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 12, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 17º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 1890
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1918
  • Jackson Record High: 63º 1952
  • Jackson Record Low: -16º 1982

