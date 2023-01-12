Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Dave & Buster’s could soon call Lansing Township home.

The Lansing Township Planning Department confirmed the Lansing Township Board approved a new Dave & Buster’s location at the Eastwood Towne Center, located near the intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Wood Street. The new restaurant and arcade will be located at 3200 Preyde Boulevard, just south of the Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Township officials said construction is expected to begin in spring and be completed in fall. It will be the fourth Dave & Buster’s location in Michigan, with restaurants already in Livonia, Utica and Kentwood.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.