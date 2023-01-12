Celebrating David Andrews and his 25 years at WILX!

Here at News 10, we are celebrating one of our own.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here at News 10, we are celebrating one of our own.

David Andrews is marking 25 years at WILX.

A native of Appleton, WI, David has called Michigan home for more than half of his life, working in Lansing television since October 1986. Before life as a news anchor, David went to school at Steven’s Point University in Wisconsin, studying Parks and Recreation.

In the early 1980s, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a park ranger for the National Park Service, patrolling the waters of a recreation area in Washington state, before eventually attending Texas A&M University to get his Master’s Degree in Park Planning and Design.

David says he would like to be remembered as a humble person, who doesn’t let his personality overshadow his compassion for helping others.

Tune in the News 10 Thursday evening to help us celebrate!

David says he would like to be remembered as a humble person, who doesn't let his personality overshadow his compassion for helping others.

