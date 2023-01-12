Celebrating David Andrews and his 25 years at WILX!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here at News 10, we are celebrating one of our own.

David Andrews is marking 25 years at WILX.

A native of Appleton, WI, David has called Michigan home for more than half of his life, working in Lansing television since October 1986. Before life as a news anchor, David went to school at Steven’s Point University in Wisconsin, studying Parks and Recreation.

In the early 1980s, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a park ranger for the National Park Service, patrolling the waters of a recreation area in Washington state, before eventually attending Texas A&M University to get his Master’s Degree in Park Planning and Design.

David says he would like to be remembered as a humble person, who doesn’t let his personality overshadow his compassion for helping others.

Tune in the News 10 Thursday evening to help us celebrate!

