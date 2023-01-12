Carr Is Done With Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr posted on Twitter on Thursday he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. Those were his first public comments since being benched by coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season. Carr was the Raiders QB for nine seasons. He owns multiple team records, including most career passing yards with 35,222 and passing touchdowns with 217. The Raiders have until Feb. 15 to release Carr or his $32.9 million for 2023 and $7.5 million of his $41.9 million salary for 2024 will be guaranteed.

