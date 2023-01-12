Big Ten Needs New Commissioner

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO, bringing him back to the NFL to help lead a founding franchise after three years running one of college athletics’ marquee conferences. Warren replaces the retiring Ted Phillips and becomes the Bears’ fifth president.  His biggest task is helping the Bears finalize the purchase of a 326-acre tract of land in suburban Arlington Heights that could become the site of a new stadium. Warren became the first Black commissioner of a Power Five conference when the Big Ten hired him in June 2019 out of the Minnesota Vikings’ front office to replace the retiring Jim Delany. Now, the conference is searching for a new leader again.

