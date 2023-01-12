Big Ten commissioner leaves for Chicago Bears

CHICAGO (WILX) - The Chicago Bears have named Kevin Warren as the team’s next President and CEO.

While Warren is no stranger to the NFL, having gained executive experience with the St. Louis Rams (1997-2000), Minnesota Vikings (2005-2019), and even the Detroit Lions (1998-2003), he most recently served as Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference since 2020, the sixth commissioner in conference history.

The Bears made the announcement on Thursday, noting that Warren is the first Black president in Bears annals and the first President and CEO to be hired from outside the organization.

“I am honored and recognize the responsibility bestowed upon me to lead the Chicago Bears during this exciting and pivotal time for the franchise,” Warren said in a press release from the Bears organization.

Warren officially starts work with the Bears in the spring, replacing Ted Philips who retired after 40 seasons with the team.

For the 2022 season, Warren’s son Powers, was a sixth-year tight end for the Michigan State Spartans.

