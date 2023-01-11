U.S. Attorney and FBI to announce sextortion indictment, seeks to identify additional victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten and the Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Detroit Field Office James Tarasca will be holding a virtual press conference to announce sextortion charges involving a minor on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI are working to identify other individuals, nationwide, and encouraging potential victims to contact law enforcement. They will also share tips on how parents and kids can protect themselves from this threat.

The press conference is taking place at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

