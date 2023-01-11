Universal announces new year-round horror entertainment experience in Las Vegas

Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience...
Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience will be reminiscent of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.(NBCUniversal)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A new horror entertainment experience from Universal will have a permanent spot in Las Vegas.

Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience will be reminiscent of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district, which first opened in September 2020.

The new concept marks the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience outside of its theme parks.

According to a news release, the project will include a “variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night.”

The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15...
The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district, which first opened in September 2020.(NBCUniversal)

“We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept,” said Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Parks & Resorts.

Details right now are limited and Universal did not reveal a name or opening date for the experience.

The news of the horror experience in Las Vegas on Wednesday came with a second announcement from Universal. The company also said it is planning to open a new family-friendly theme park in Frisco, Texas.

Universal is also working on a massive expansion of its Orlando resort. A third theme park called Universal’s Epic Universe will be added to the existing two – Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. After delays due to the COVID-19 panic, Universal said Epic Universe is expected to open sometime in 2025.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
A 36-year-old male suspect arrested after grooming a victim, barricading her in a house, and...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
Residents are urged to conserve water after a main transmission water line was damaged on...
Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardini.
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl located safely, father in custody

Latest News

MSU Board of Trustees elections
MSU Board of Trustees elect Dr. Rema Vassar as new chair
MSU Board of Trustees elect Dr. Rema Vassar as new chair
Ingham County Jail
Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect
Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect
Residents are urged to conserve water after a main transmission water line was damaged on...
Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township