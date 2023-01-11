State Representative Graham Filler sworn in for third term

He will continue to represent the 93rd House District
State Rep. Graham Filler takes the Oath of Office administered by House Clerk Gary Randall.
State Rep. Graham Filler takes the Oath of Office administered by House Clerk Gary Randall.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representative Graham Filler was sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for his third term in office on the opening day of the new legislative term.

Filler will continue to represent the 93rd House District, but the communities it includes have changed due to the redistricting process. The district includes portions of Clinton and Gratiot counties which Filler has represented in the past as well as portions of Montcalm, Ionia, and Saginaw counties.

“I love the work I do on behalf of people in our communities, and I’m looking forward to jumping right back in as we kick off the new legislative session,” said Filler. “Hearing from local people about the issues that matter most to them helps me be a better voice for our district. I encourage everyone with questions, concerns or ideas to reach out to my office.”

Prior to his election to the Michigan House, Filler served as an Assistant Attorney General with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

In the Legislature, Filler served as chair of the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2022 and has been a strong advocate for law enforcement and public safety, mental health services, agriculture, and the availability for reliable and affordable energy. Filler completed his first two terms without missing any of the 2,176 recorded roll-call votes from January 2019 to December 2022.

Residents can contact Filler’s office by calling (517) 373-1778 or emailing GrahamFiller@house.mi.gov. Correspondence can also be addressed to Rep. Graham Filler, N-1197 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909.

