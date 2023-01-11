Rain changes to snow and Mega Millions grows yet again
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to talk about a mid-week mix of rain and snow and Maureen Halliday is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day.
More:
- Rain Thursday changing to snow Thursday night
- Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
- All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
- New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion is game’s 2nd highest
- Damar Hamlin’s toy drive: What’s the plan for the $8.6M?
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023
- Average High: 31º Average Low 18º
- Lansing Record High: 63° 1890
- Lansing Record Low: -18° 1984
- Jackson Record High: 58º 2013
- Jackson Record Low: -9º 1979
