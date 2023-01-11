Power dynamic shifts in Michigan government

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The dynamics of state politics officially changed Wednesday. For the first time in nearly four decades, Democrats control the Michigan House of Representatives, Michigan Senate, and governor’s office.

The last time this happened was in 1984.

Now, Democrats hope to pass many proposals Republicans blocked and they’re setting an aggressive schedule to get it done.

Rep. Julie Brixie, (D) Meridian Township, said this means they can pass things like expanded abortion access and protections for the LGBTQ community.

“Business owners in Michigan and corporations really want to see us have a very welcoming atmosphere here in the state for everyone,” said Brixie.

Gun control is something Democrats have also prioritized, but with a slim majority, Rep. Sarah Lightner, (R) Springport, doesn’t think that will pass.

“There are Democrats who hunt and fish, who do these things, who like to sport shoot. I think they’re going to have to go against their own caucus,” said Lightner.

Lightner said she’d like the legislature to focus on tax relief instead. On the first day, Republicans filed two proposals to give people 62 and older a tax break on their retirement and increase the earned income tax credit.

Minority Leader Matt Hall said it’s something people on both sides would like to see happen.

“I’m coming together in good faith wanting to work together, wanting to govern in the middle with Joe Tate and the Democrats,” said Hall.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing the bipartisan work I’ve been part of the previous 4 years,” said Brixie.

Democrats have controlled the legislature and governor’s office at the same time only four times in the last 130 years.

Democrats only have two more members in the house than Republicans. However, there is a chance two members could leave this year if they win mayoral races.

