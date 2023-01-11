The new state legislature will officially be in session in Michigan on Jan. 11

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time since 1984, democrats will control both the house of representatives and senate. They will also have a democratic governor. This trifecta has happened only four times within the last 130 years.

Democrats were able to achieve this trifecta because more people voted for the political party during the midterm elections in November.

Democratic lawmakers say that now that they are in the majority it gives them leverage to pass proposals that have been blocked over recent years like gun control and climate change.

As for Governor Gretchen Whitmer, she said during her second term she plans to improve Michigan roads, education, upscaling the state’s workforce, and steer Michigan toward an electric vehicle economy.

Republican lawmakers said that even though they are now in the minority it is important that they work together with democrats to get things done.

“We have to regroup and lick our wounds and try to put forth the best policy that we can for the people we represent,” said Michigan State Representative Sarah Lightner (R), Springport.

Though democrats have a majority, in both the house and the senate the democrats only hold a two-seat majority.

