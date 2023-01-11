New exhibition at Lansing Art Gallery highlights women in welding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new exhibition in The Lansing Art Gallery. It’s called Working Hands.

It features Jessica Considine, Angela Larson, & Kelly O’Neill.

The Lansing Art Gallery’s exhibition statement say, “The core concept of our exhibition is a celebration of women welders and their unique creations. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind sculpture using steel or aluminum to create multi-media contemporary and abstract art. Most artists, using metal and welding as the foundation of their art, are men. It is unusual to find women in this field. Yet, we found our artistic inspiration in this trade. All 3 of us use metal as a foundation of our aesthetic, then add other mediums to tell a story or create a unique visual experience.”

The artists of the Working Hands exhibition are the recipients of the Elizabeth Charles Award. Elizabeth Charles believed in the arts as a vehicle for self-expression and as a means to develop a deeper understanding of our humanity. As a student, Elizabeth actively championed human equity and diversity. This fund made in her honor is awarded to artists with a vision for or emphasis on enhancing awareness and equity across race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or ethnicity.

You can view the exhibition from January 11 - February 25, 2023, during their open hours:

Wednesdays: 11 AM - 4 PM

Thursdays: 11 AM - 4 PM

Fridays: 11 AM - 6 PM

Saturdays: 11 AM - 4 PM

You’re also invited to see the exhibition, meet the artists and join them for an artist talk on Thurs, Jan. 26, 2023, from 5 - 7 PM. The artist talk will take place at 5:30 PM.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.