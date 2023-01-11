In My View: Congrats to Roy Kramer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congratulations to 93-year-old Roy Kramer.

He is not well known around here because of his age but he is a member of the 2023 class of the National Football Foundation hall of fame and will be inducted this December in Las Vegas.

Kramer led East Lansing High School to the 1964 mythical state title. He later was head coach at CMU, and nearly followed Duffy Daugherty as head coach at Michigan State. He is a native of Tennessee and later served as athletic director at Vanderbilt before creating the now-defunct BCS national title game.

Revered in his field he got his start in mid-Michigan and became a notable factor in college football. Good for him we say.

