MSU Board of Trustees elect Dr. Rema Vassar as new chair

MSU Board of Trustees elections
MSU Board of Trustees elections(WILX News 10)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Board of Trustees elected Dr. Rema Vassar as the new board chair and Dan Kelly as vice-chairperson.

The MSU Board of Trustees held their first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday to elect officers, including the board chair and vice chair, to serve for a two-year term.

Vassar, who voted for herself, also received votes from trustees Dennis Denno, Dan Kelly, Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay.

Trustee Renee Knake Jefferson, who also voted for herself, also was nominated for the position, and received votes from trustees Dianne Byrum and Sandy Pierce.

