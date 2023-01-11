MSU Board of Trustees elect Dr. Rema Vassar as new chair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Board of Trustees elected Dr. Rema Vassar as the new board chair and Dan Kelly as vice-chairperson.

The MSU Board of Trustees held their first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday to elect officers, including the board chair and vice chair, to serve for a two-year term.

Vassar, who voted for herself, also received votes from trustees Dennis Denno, Dan Kelly, Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay.

Trustee Renee Knake Jefferson, who also voted for herself, also was nominated for the position, and received votes from trustees Dianne Byrum and Sandy Pierce.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.