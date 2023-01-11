More Big Games Ahead For Spartans

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is unranked but the Spartans have won seven games in a row with at least two big challenges lying immediately ahead. After downing 16th ranked Wisconsin Madison Tuesday night 69-65, the Spartans have won seven straight games and now have a 4-1 Big Ten record, 12-4 overall with 15 regular season games remaining. Next up, a 9pm date at Illinois Friday before hosting third ranked Purdue on Monday in the Breslin Center. Because that is Martin Luther King day the game will tip at 2:30pm.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
A 36-year-old male suspect arrested after grooming a victim, barricading her in a house, and...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
Residents are urged to conserve water after a main transmission water line was damaged on...
Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardini.
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl located safely, father in custody

Latest News

The No. 4 Irish are on a six-game win streak heading into their final game of the regular...
Diversity Issues in Women’s Soccer
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022,...
Hamlin Released From Hospital
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the second...
Tua Won’t Play For Miami at Buffalo
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa rounds third base during a baseball game against the Los...
Correa to Twins a Done Deal