More Big Games Ahead For Spartans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is unranked but the Spartans have won seven games in a row with at least two big challenges lying immediately ahead. After downing 16th ranked Wisconsin Madison Tuesday night 69-65, the Spartans have won seven straight games and now have a 4-1 Big Ten record, 12-4 overall with 15 regular season games remaining. Next up, a 9pm date at Illinois Friday before hosting third ranked Purdue on Monday in the Breslin Center. Because that is Martin Luther King day the game will tip at 2:30pm.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.