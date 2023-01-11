Michigan to host virtual town hall on insurance, open enrollment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials are holding a virtual open house Thursday to give residents all the information they need before enrolling in a health insurance plan.

The open enrollment period ends Sunday.

During Thursday’s event, people will learn about the new health care options and subsidies that could help them lower their insurance costs. The state said some of the subsidies will allow many people to get a health care plan for as little as $10 a month.

The event takes place at noon Thursday. Pre-registration is not required, you just need to click the event link.

More information can be found on the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Service website.

