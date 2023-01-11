Michigan 911 outage under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday.

While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery.

“The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,” said Grand Traverse County 911 director Jason Torrey.

The state network provided was able to isolate the problem and get 911 back online, but Michigan likely won’t know what caused the issue any time soon. Torrey said there will be an initial report, but it could take weeks to get a detailed report that explains what happened.

“They’re going to provide us a report where they’re going to tell you the cause, tell you the effect and tell you the resolution to make sure that they can fix the issue so it doesn’t reoccur,” Torrey said.

