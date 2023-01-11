Lansing Sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville leading the way for J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s just 15 years old, but Lansing sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville is already dreaming of playing college basketball.

“Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite,” Summerville said, grinning ear-to-ear. “The colors, the uniforms, the courts and facilities. Everything, I like everything about it.”

Fortunately for head coach Dale Beard, he gets Keyshawn for three more years.

But Beard’s been around the game long enough, he knows his talented freshman can certainly attain that dream.

“Since so many players in my career and coaching and stuff like that, I just think he’s one of those kids that really wants it and he’s gonna work hard to get it,” Beard said. “If he grows, I mean the next three years he may go D1, you know, the Division 1 big league.”

For years Summerville has played travel AAU ball on a Detroit-based team.

A Lansing native, he had options to play high school hoops elsewhere, but growing up playing alongside many of his teammates, it was the bond formed with his head coach that led him to Sexton.

“I grew up with them. I have a good balance and you know with my friends everybody here,” Summerville said. “Then I already grew a big relationship with Coach during the summer. I was like, this is the best fit for me.”

Summerville does a little bit of everything for the J-Dubbs.

He is leading the team with 17 points a game, but more importantly, he’s letting the game come to him, which makes life much easier on his head coach.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s a pleasure every day. You don’t get a kid like that,” Beard said. “Once you have him right in your backyard or on your court, it’s always a joy. I’m hoping that he reaches his goal and gets to the next level.”

Sexton’s produced top-tier talent before.

Most notably during its 2011 and 2012 state championship runs.

But Denzel Valentine, Bryn Forbes and Anthony Clemmons aren’t walking through those doors anymore.

That said, with this new infusion of talent, with Summerville spearheading it, there’s plenty of hope that the J-Dubbs can get back to that success once again.

“When you get that caliber that are just Gym Rats , you see it coming. I feel that that’s what this group is gonna do. They’re here early every day, they work hard,” Beard said about his talented trio of freshman. “I just feel like with those other two, it’s gonna be a great time.”

Summerville is aware of the responsibility he holds just as a freshman to return Sexton back to prominence.

“They won a state championship back in like 2011 and 2012, so I want to get back and try to build that back up.”

Sexton sits at 5-5 on the season and is back in action Friday, Jan. 13 when Portland comes to town.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.