Jackson Fire Department set 2023 car seat inspection schedule

More than half of car seats aren’t installed or used correctly.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are holding monthly events at the Central Fire Station and Summit Twp. Fire Station 1 to make sure car seats are safe for local kids.

Jackson area families can take advantage of the Car Seat Inspection Program from the Jackson Fire Department. Firefighters launched the program in 2022 to provide monthly car seat checks for the Jackson area.

Crews will look to make sure the car seat is in proper working order, fastened to the vehicle correctly, and is a safe fit for the child.

Jackson firefighters are currently the only certified Car Seat Inspection Program in Jackson County.

The inspections are free, and no prior sign-up is necessary. Car seat inspections will take place at the Jackson Central Fire Station, 518 N. Jackson St., and Summit Township Fire Department Station 1, 2121 Ferguson Rd.

  • Families are welcome to visit the fire stations for the checks during the following days and times:
  • Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • Feb. 15, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • March 21, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • April 12, 1-3 p.m., Summit Fire Station 1
  • May 18, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • June 21, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • July 7, 1-3 p.m., Summit Fire Station 1
  • Aug. 23, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • Sept. 19, 1-3 p.m., Summit Fire Station 1
  • Oct. 9, 1-3 p.m., Summit Fire Station 1
  • Nov. 10, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station
  • Dec. 7, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Central Fire Station

Firefighters request parents or guardians bring their children and car seats to the inspection. A limited number of car seat replacements are available for free if firefighters find a seat unsafe.

