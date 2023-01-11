Ingham County Sheriff Corrections Deputy assaulted by inmate

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was brutally attacked by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year.

The deputy was able to call for backup and fight off the attack but sustained significant injuries from multiple punches to the face and head before additional responding deputies subdued the inmate.

The deputy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown when she will be able to return to work.

The suspect has been in the custody of the Sheriff for over two years awaiting trial for homicide. The assault is being investigated by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

“This is a clear reminder of the dangers our deputies face daily. We are grateful for prompt response of our staff to intervene the active assault and mitigate the outcome which likely would have been much worse,” said Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth. I would also like to thank Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane for personally visiting our deputy at the hospital”

News 10 will have more on this story.

