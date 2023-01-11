Hamlin Released From Hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022,...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a hospital in Buffalo after his doctors said they completed a series of tests a little over a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. Hamlin is going home after spending two days undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. He was transferred to Buffalo after spending last week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old experienced what doctors called “a remarkable recovery.”

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
A 36-year-old male suspect arrested after grooming a victim, barricading her in a house, and...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
Residents are urged to conserve water after a main transmission water line was damaged on...
Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardini.
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl located safely, father in custody

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
More Big Games Ahead For Spartans
The No. 4 Irish are on a six-game win streak heading into their final game of the regular...
Diversity Issues in Women’s Soccer
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the second...
Tua Won’t Play For Miami at Buffalo
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa rounds third base during a baseball game against the Los...
Correa to Twins a Done Deal