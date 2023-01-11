Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.

However, you can only buy the new cookie online. One of the bakers for the Girl Scouts reported a projected inventory shortage for this cookie season, so some troops and the timing of their local cookie sales could be affected.

All Girl Scout cookies will be available to order online starting Feb. 27.

The National Girl Scouts new national sponsor this year is Planet Oat oatmilk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
A 36-year-old male suspect arrested after grooming a victim, barricading her in a house, and...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
Residents are urged to conserve water after a main transmission water line was damaged on...
Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardini.
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl located safely, father in custody

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Weak systems continue to impact Mid-Michigan into Thursday
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers to adjust outfield dimensions
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital