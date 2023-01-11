First legislation of 2023 to be unveiled at House Republicans press conference

Rep. Matt Hall
Rep. Matt Hall(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Republicans will outline their top priority for the new Legislature after introducing their first legislation of the new year.

The press conference will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. and will include incoming House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township; Rep. Andrew Beeler, R-Port Huron, the assistant Republican leader; Rep. Bill G. Schuette, R-Midland; other Republican lawmakers.

News 10 will have more updates.

