First legislation of 2023 to be unveiled at House Republicans press conference

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Republicans will outline their top priority for the new Legislature after introducing their first legislation of the new year.

The press conference will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. and will include incoming House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township; Rep. Andrew Beeler, R-Port Huron, the assistant Republican leader; Rep. Bill G. Schuette, R-Midland; other Republican lawmakers.

News 10 will have more updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.