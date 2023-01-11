First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Lansing and Jackson areas until 10 A.M. Visibilities at times could be under a mile early this morning.

Today we continue to track a storm system that will pass south of Michigan. The latest computer guidance has the storm even farther south of the state than earlier data and with the changes we will miss the bulk of the precipitation with this storm. Today we will be under the clouds with just a 50/50 shot of seeing a few rain showers. The greatest chance of rain today will be south and east of Lansing. High temperatures today will be near 40º and may drop a few degrees this afternoon as the wind picks up out of the north. Tonight widely scattered snow showers are possible across Mid-Michigan with little in the way of accumulation expected. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday starts off under the clouds, but some clearing is expected during the afternoon. We will be cooler Friday with high temperatures near 30º and overnight lows in the teens. The weekend promises to be dry with some sunshine Saturday and a mostly cloudy setting Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s Saturday and near 40º Sunday.

Rain showers are expected Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday we remain under the clouds, but it should be a dry day. High temperatures are back in the 30s for the end of next week with the chance of rain and snow showers.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 12, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1890

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1918

Jackson Record High: 63º 1952

Jackson Record Low: -16º 1982

