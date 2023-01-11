A few raindrops and Sprite’s new rival is revealed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few raindrops make an appearance Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Justin Bradford has the latest precipitation chances and we take look at the top headlines of the day.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 18º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1890

Lansing Record Low: -18° 1984

Jackson Record High: 58º 2013

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1979

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.