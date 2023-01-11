A few raindrops and Sprite’s new rival is revealed
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few raindrops make an appearance Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Justin Bradford has the latest precipitation chances and we take look at the top headlines of the day.
More:
- Another system to watch for Thursday
- Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
- Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect
- MSU Board of Trustees elect Dr. Rema Vassar as new chair
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023
- Average High: 31º Average Low 18º
- Lansing Record High: 63° 1890
- Lansing Record Low: -18° 1984
- Jackson Record High: 58º 2013
- Jackson Record Low: -9º 1979
