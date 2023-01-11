A few raindrops and Sprite’s new rival is revealed

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.(Starry)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few raindrops make an appearance Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Justin Bradford has the latest precipitation chances and we take look at the top headlines of the day.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 18º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 1890
  • Lansing Record Low: -18° 1984
  • Jackson Record High: 58º 2013
  • Jackson Record Low: -9º 1979

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
A 36-year-old male suspect arrested after grooming a victim, barricading her in a house, and...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
Residents are urged to conserve water after a main transmission water line was damaged on...
Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardini.
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl located safely, father in custody

Latest News

Studio 10 Returns
LIVE: Q&A with Studio 10!
Former Hillsdale County Deputy sentenced for misconduct in office
2 plead guilty to conspiring to traffic stolen medical products from the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Weak systems continue to impact Mid-Michigan into Thursday