FBI and local law enforcement to educate parents about online threats targeting students

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If your child has access to a computer, tablet, or cell phone, they may be more vulnerable to online threats. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and local law enforcement are seeing a huge increase in online targeting of children and teens. More specifically, youth are being targeted for extortion based on their online activities

This problem is not merely something we see “nationwide,” said authorities. These threats are being seen locally at an alarming rate.

The FBI and local law enforcement are encouraging parents and guardians to be aware so that they can be part of the solution. Authorities say that an educated and proactive approach can prevent these threats from occurring.

A presentation designed by the FBI will take place on January 18 and January 26 to inform parents on how to combat online threats for their children.

Presentations are scheduled for the following times and locations:

January 18

St. Johns HS Auditorium

501 W. Sickles, St. Johns

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

January 26

DeWitt MS Auditorium

2957 W. Herbison, DeWitt

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A live stream of the event will be available on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. and can be viewed here.

