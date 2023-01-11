Detroit Tigers to adjust outfield dimensions

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced that adjustments to the outfield dimensions are coming to Comerica Park after receiving feedback from fans, players, and front-office stakeholders.

The release stated that for 2023 Opening Day, the center field wall will be adjusted to 412 feet. Additionally, the height of the outfield wall in multiple key areas will be lowered, most notably above the out-of-town scoreboard from 13 feet to seven.

The foundation of the entire outfield wall will be reconstructed with material and padding that enhances player safety.

Some of the benefits from the changes include:

Reward hitter outcomes on balls hit to the deepest parts of the park

Maintain the high number of extra-base hits on balls in play to the gaps, resulting in action on the basepaths

Lowered wall height encouraging more electric defensive plays such as home run robberies

“This has been a topic of conversation for quite some time within our organization,” said Scott Harris, Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations. “We’re confident that this plan accomplishes our goals of improving offensive conditions on the hardest hit balls, while maintaining Comerica Park’s unique dimensions and style of play. These updates come after a great deal of research and feedback from all stakeholders in and around the organization, including our fans, players and front office. The outfield wall changes, combined with new rules from Major League Baseball in place this season, have the potential to create even more excitement and on field action for years to come.”

The actual distance will not change, the left field corner will be re-labeled from 345 to 342 according to a statement from the Tigers. The center field distance will be reduced by 10 feet to 412, as the existing wall was measured at 422.

With Comerica Park’s new dimensions, the 412-foot center field will stand as the second deepest in baseball behind only Coors Field at 415, while the league average is 402.

