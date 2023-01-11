Correa to Twins a Done Deal

FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa rounds third base during a baseball game against the Los...
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa rounds third base during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa finally has a deal done. He passed his physical exam and finalized a $200 million, six-year contract with Minnesota. Correa agreed to return to the Twins after richer deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets both dissolved over concerns by those clubs about an old injury. The new contract with Minnesota could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if the All-Star shortstop stays healthy. The Twins worked out a uniquely structured deal to jump back in contention for Correa after it appeared they’d be outspent twice by bigger-market franchises.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
A 36-year-old male suspect arrested after grooming a victim, barricading her in a house, and...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
Residents are urged to conserve water after a main transmission water line was damaged on...
Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardini.
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl located safely, father in custody

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
More Big Games Ahead For Spartans
The No. 4 Irish are on a six-game win streak heading into their final game of the regular...
Diversity Issues in Women’s Soccer
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022,...
Hamlin Released From Hospital
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the second...
Tua Won’t Play For Miami at Buffalo