Correa to Twins a Done Deal

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa finally has a deal done. He passed his physical exam and finalized a $200 million, six-year contract with Minnesota. Correa agreed to return to the Twins after richer deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets both dissolved over concerns by those clubs about an old injury. The new contract with Minnesota could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if the All-Star shortstop stays healthy. The Twins worked out a uniquely structured deal to jump back in contention for Correa after it appeared they’d be outspent twice by bigger-market franchises.

