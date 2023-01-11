Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A conserve water notice has been sent out to all East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority customers. The notice was sent out after a main transmission water line at the ELMWSA plant was damaged on Tuesday, January 10th. All customers are being urged to do the following:

1. NOT take baths at this time

2. Limit showers (in frequency and duration) to the greatest extent possible

3. Wait to do laundry and dishes

4. Refrain from all other high uses of water

Officials in East Lansing and Meridian Township hope to be able to lift the conserve water notice within 24-48 hours.

The damaged water line has caused ELMWSA to not be able to treat water for the residents of the City of East Lansing and Meridian Township. At the moment safe drinking water is being supplied by the Lansing Board of Water & Light.

While the broken water main is being repaired there is going to be a limited water supply and officials say conserving as much water as possible is important to avoid pressure loss in the system.

If you live in East Lansing or Meridian Township and are wondering whether you are a customer of the East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority, check to see where your water bill comes from. If your water bill comes from the City of East Lansing or Meridian Township you are an ELMWSA customer.

