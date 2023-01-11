Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township

Residents are urged to conserve water after a main transmission water line was damaged on Tuesday.
Water faucet
Water faucet(Contributed)
By Seth Wells
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A conserve water notice has been sent out to all East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority customers. The notice was sent out after a main transmission water line at the ELMWSA plant was damaged on Tuesday, January 10th. All customers are being urged to do the following:

1. NOT take baths at this time

2. Limit showers (in frequency and duration) to the greatest extent possible

3. Wait to do laundry and dishes

4. Refrain from all other high uses of water

Officials in East Lansing and Meridian Township hope to be able to lift the conserve water notice within 24-48 hours.

The damaged water line has caused ELMWSA to not be able to treat water for the residents of the City of East Lansing and Meridian Township. At the moment safe drinking water is being supplied by the Lansing Board of Water & Light.

While the broken water main is being repaired there is going to be a limited water supply and officials say conserving as much water as possible is important to avoid pressure loss in the system.

If you live in East Lansing or Meridian Township and are wondering whether you are a customer of the East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority, check to see where your water bill comes from. If your water bill comes from the City of East Lansing or Meridian Township you are an ELMWSA customer.

Stay with News 10 as we continue to update this story.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
A 36-year-old male suspect arrested after grooming a victim, barricading her in a house, and...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardini.
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl located safely, father in custody

Latest News

Colder Air Returns For The End Of The Week
There are four sanctuary counties in Michigan including Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, and Wayne.
East Lansing City Council approves sanctuary city designation
East Lansing City Council approves sanctuary city designation
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardini.
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl located safely, father in custody